M25 Junction 10 closures: Reminder issued as major motorway closure in place over weekend
The M25 will be closed in both directions between junction 10 and 11 so engineers can safely demolish old bridges over the carriageway.
This full weekend closure is part of an extensive project, which has been ongoing since last year, to create a new junction where it meets the A3 in a bid to reduce traffic.
Junction 10 is the busiest section of the M25 with over 300,000 vehicles passing through every day - and the new junction aims to improve capacity, safety and traffic.
This part of the M25, where the major work is being completed, is commonly used by Hampshire drivers heading towards London.
The M25 will be closed for two full weekends this month which will be followed by a closure of the A3 in April.
The M25 closures are as follows:
- M25 closed between junction 10 and 11 from 9pm on Friday, March 7 to 6am on Monday, March 10
- M25 closed between junction 10 and 11 from 9pm Friday, March 21 to 6am on Monday, March 24
- A3 closed in both directions at M25 Junction 10 and Cobham Roundabout/A245 between April 11-14.
