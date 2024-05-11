Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A driver has been injured after a car hit a motorway central reservation and overturns.

Emergency services were deployed to the scene on the M27 eastbound between junctions 10 and 11 in Fareham this morning.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said officers received a report at 10.10am. He added: “One person has reported minor injuries after a car overturned following a collision with the central reservation.”

National Highways reports three of the four lanes were blocked and long traffic delays were forming. This has now been fully cleared.