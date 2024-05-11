M27: Person injured after car hits central reservation and overturns between junctions 10 and 11 in Fareham
Emergency services were deployed to the scene on the M27 eastbound between junctions 10 and 11 in Fareham this morning.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said officers received a report at 10.10am. He added: “One person has reported minor injuries after a car overturned following a collision with the central reservation.”
National Highways reports three of the four lanes were blocked and long traffic delays were forming. This has now been fully cleared.
The transport body reported on X: “This incident is now clear,. and all lanes have re-opened on the #M27 eastbound in #Hampshire between J10 and J11 (#Fareham). There are no significant delays in the area. Thanks for your patience this morning.”
