M27: Five month projects in Portsmouth gets off to slow start as works overrun causing drivers delays

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 6th Jun 2025, 08:07 BST

A major five-month project to restore and repair bridges over the M27 in Portsmouth has got off to a slow start after delays have been reported on its first day due to “overrunning roadworks”.

M27 junction 12 heading north from the M275 | Google streetview

As reported, engineers at National Highways are restoring two bridges at the Hilsea interchange for junction 12 of the M27 in a project which started on Thursday June 5 and is expected to last until November.

The works saw the first overnight closure as lane one was closed between 8pm and 6am - which will remain the case throughout June. Lane three is being shut during the same time period throughout July and early August. Full carriageway closures are also planned later in the year at the busy interchange where the M27 meets the M275 and also links to the A27 at North Harbour and Hilsea.

On the first night of closure, works are still ongoing causing delays for morning drivers. AA Traffic News said: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to overrunning roadworks on M27 Eastbound at J12 M275 (Portsmouth). Works were meant to finish at 6am this morning.”

“Severe delays of 14 minutes and delays increasing on M27 Eastbound between J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport) and M275. Average speed 15 mph.”

