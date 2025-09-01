A crash on the M27 approaching Portsmouth is causing “long delays” for rush hour drivers.

Motorists trying to make their way home heading eastbound are suffering “severe delays” after a crash between junction 11 and 12 this evening. There are also heavy delays westbound as a result of the crash.

AA Traffic News said: “Long delays due to earlier crash on M27 Eastbound from J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport) to J12 M275 (Portsmouth). Traffic is also very slow westbound.”

The AA said of delays stretching back to Fareham at junction 9: “Severe delays of 69 minutes and delays increasing on M27 Eastbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J12 M275 (Portsmouth).”

Police have been approached for more details.