M27 drivers diverted as A31 now closed amid discovery of woman's dead body

Drivers on the M27 are now being diverted after police closed the A31 this afternoon following the discovery of a woman’s body on Saturday evening near the road.

Yajaira Castro Mendez | PA/Met Police

Yajaira Castro Mendez’s body was found around 6pm by the A31 westbound at Bolderwood in the New Forest - a few miles away from where it joins the M27.

Screens were put up yesterday evening and a lane closed as officers investigated the scene. The lane had remained closed so far today - causing “severe delays” for drivers, the AA reported.

Now, though, police have taken the decision to close the A31 as they continue their investigations, now described as “crash investigation work” by the AA. Drivers are being diverted with delays on roads in the area.

The AA said: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to crash investigation work on A31 Westbound before the Burley Services turn-off. Congestion to the M27 J1 (Cadnam) westbound. Local routes through Lyndhurst are seeing long delays due to people diverting.”

Ms Mendez, 46, from Ilford in east London, was reported missing on 31 May. On Friday, a man known to Yajaira appeared in court charged with her murder and was remanded into custody.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Detectives investigating the disappearance of Yajaira Castro Mendez have very sadly discovered a body.

“While we await formal identification, Yajaira’s family have been informed and continue to be supported by specialist officers. Yajaira went missing from Ilford on Thursday, 29 May.”