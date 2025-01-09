M27 drivers face 'severe delays' amid icy roads warning

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Severe delays are being reported on the M27 amid warnings over icy roads.

No traffic incident has been reported but there are long delays on the M27.

AA Traffic News said: “Severe delays of 28 minutes on M27 Westbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh). Average speed ten mph.”

It comes as a yellow warning has been issued for icy conditions across Hampshire following yesterday’s snow and sleet flurries. The Met Office has issued the warning to last until 10.30am

The Met Office said on Wednesday night: “Following rain and snow, many cold wet surfaces are likely to freeze later tonight, producing icy conditions in places. Icy stretches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths are likely to increase the chance of accidents and injuries.”