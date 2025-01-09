M27 drivers face 'severe delays' amid icy roads warning
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
No traffic incident has been reported but there are long delays on the M27.
AA Traffic News said: “Severe delays of 28 minutes on M27 Westbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh). Average speed ten mph.”
Visit The News’ newsletter page to sign up for our range of free emails - including the latest headlines and Pompey updates
It comes as a yellow warning has been issued for icy conditions across Hampshire following yesterday’s snow and sleet flurries. The Met Office has issued the warning to last until 10.30am
The Met Office said on Wednesday night: “Following rain and snow, many cold wet surfaces are likely to freeze later tonight, producing icy conditions in places. Icy stretches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths are likely to increase the chance of accidents and injuries.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.