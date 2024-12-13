M27 drivers given rare reason for festive cheer over 12 mile stretch of roadworks
National Highways has delivered some unusual festive cheer regarding roadworks by declaring the stretch near to junction 3 at Southampton will be fully open. Resurface works have been ongoing between junction 5 and 7 since February. It comes as the authority announces the removal of roadworks across motorways and A-roads across the country.
A spokesperson for National Highways said: “With the festive season fast approaching and nearly 40% of drivers planning long journeys, National Highways is removing over 1,100 miles of roadworks from motorways and major A-roads to help minimise disruption during peak travel times.
“From 6am on Friday 20 December until 12.01am on Thursday 2 January, more than 95% of roadworks will be lifted. This will help make sure major routes across the UK are clear for motorists during the busy festive period.”
Significant routes to benefit from roadworks being lifted or completed for the festive period include the M27 stretch along with more than 100 miles of roadworks on the M25 London orbital and over 25 miles of roadworks on the M4 between junction 4 near Heathrow and junction 14 at Hungerford in the south.
The spokesperson added: “Friday 20 December is expected to be the busiest day on the roads over the festive period, with 7.2 million people estimated to be planning journeys of more than two hours. Drivers are being encouraged to plan and prepare now by packing a winter travel kit including de-icer, an ice scraper, warm clothing, boots, food, water, a torch, and a snow shovel.”
