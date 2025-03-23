M27 lane closed after traffic incident causing delays
A lane has been closed on the M27 after a traffic incident.
AA Traffic News said: “One lane closed and slow traffic due to stalled vehicle on M27 Eastbound from J10 A32 Wickham Road (Wickham) to J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport).”
The incident was reported at 12.50pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.