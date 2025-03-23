M27 lane closed after traffic incident causing delays

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 23rd Mar 2025, 13:29 BST
A lane has been closed on the M27 after a traffic incident.

AA Traffic News said: “One lane closed and slow traffic due to stalled vehicle on M27 Eastbound from J10 A32 Wickham Road (Wickham) to J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport).”

The incident was reported at 12.50pm.

