M27: Lane closed westbound between J7 and J5 following crash - delays of 30 minutes
One lane has been closed on the M27 following a crash.
National Highways South East said: “#M27 westbound between J7 and J5, near #Southampton.
“The inside lane (of 4 lanes) is closed due to a collision Delays of almost 45 minutes on the approach, 5 miles of congestion back past J8 #Hightown
The combination of the crash and construction works means there are delays of more than 30 minutes in the area.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.