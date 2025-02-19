M27: Lane closed westbound between J7 and J5 following crash - delays of 30 minutes

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 19th Feb 2025, 18:05 BST
Updated 19th Feb 2025, 18:05 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

One lane has been closed on the M27 following a crash.

Drivers are facing hefty delays this evening (February 19) following a crash on the M27.

National Highways South East said: “#M27 westbound between J7 and J5, near #Southampton.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The A45 is heavily congested in Northampton after a collision.The A45 is heavily congested in Northampton after a collision.
The A45 is heavily congested in Northampton after a collision.

The inside lane (of 4 lanes) is closed due to a collision Delays of almost 45 minutes on the approach, 5 miles of congestion back past J8 #Hightown

“Vehicle recovery is en route.”

The combination of the crash and construction works means there are delays of more than 30 minutes in the area.

For more information about the crash, click here.

Related topics:TrafficHampshireM27

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice