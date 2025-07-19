Breaking

M27 lane closures as traffic brought to standstill after crash

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 19th Jul 2025, 14:32 BST
Two lanes have been closed on the M27 after a crash this lunchtime.

Drivers are being severely delayed as traffic grinds to a standstill following the incident at junction 7 westbound.

AA Traffic News said: “Two lanes closed and queueing traffic due to crash on M27 Westbound at J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End).”

In a further update, the AA said: “Entry ramp closed due to crash on M27 Westbound at J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End).”

Police have been contacted for more details.

