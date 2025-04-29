Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Part of the M27 will be closed overnight this evening in the first of a number of closures to allow ‘essential’ cabling work to take place - with an official diversion route of around 30 miles.

The A32 northbound and the westbound exit slip road will be closed this evening (Tuesday, April 29) and tomorrow (Wednesday, April 30) from 9pm to 6am on both days, with south and eastbound closures on Thursday and Friday nights.

Official National Highways diversion routes of around 30 miles will be in place during these closures travelling via Titchfield, Swanwick, Botley and Wickham.

It comes as part continues in the area to upgrade the stretch of road to provide the infrastructure to facilitate the 6,000 home development at Welborne Garden Village, including transforming it so that you can enter and exit in both directions from and to the M27.

The scheme, which is costing in excess of £100m to complete, will see the construction of a new motorway underpass, three new slip roads, and a new dual carriageway to link the slip roads to the existing road network.

The four overnight closures for ‘essential’ BT cabling work are:

Overnight closures are planned for the M27 at junction 10 next week. | Hampshire County Council

The most recent update has said that the work is ‘progressing well’ and engineers have spent the last few months constructing a large ‘complex’ ‘guide slab’ alongside the motorway. This slab, which involves 1,000m3 cubic meters of concrete, will be used to slide a huge underpass into position later this year.

The project is expected to continue until summer 2026 and, as well as multiple road closures, a 50mph speed limit on this section of the M27 will be in place for approximately 12 months.