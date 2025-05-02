Drivers are being reminded that work is due to commence on the westbound carriageway as the £83m National Highways project continues.

There will be ‘significant changes’ on the M27 between junction 5 and 7 from Monday, May 5 as a contraflow system is introduced on the westbound carriageway.

This comes as the work on the eastbound carriageway is completed, marking the half way point of the project on the M27 between junction 5 and 7.

The eastbound carriageway has benefitted from a new road surface, better drainage and improved safety barriers as part of the £83m - and engineers will now turn their attention to the westbound carriageway.

Pictured: A bird’s eye view of the scheme’s eastbound progress, with surfacing at the M27 junction 7 off-slip road | National Highways

The new contraflow system will be in place to allow National Highways to resurface lanes three and four with drivers being urged to allow extra time when travelling.

Richard Scrase, programme delivery manager for National Highways, said: “We have made great progress, and our work to improve the eastbound carriageway of the M27 between junctions 5 and 7 is now complete.

“We are now gearing up to do the same and provide a low-noise road surface, make significant drainage improvements to the road and safety improvements to the central reservation on the westbound carriageway.”

As well as the contraflow system, there will be a number of overnight closures in place during May between 9pm and 6am.

The overnight closures are as follows:

Saturday, May 3 - M27 junction 4 eastbound to junction 8, full carriageway overnight closure (Including the M3 southbound to M27 eastbound link)

Sunday, May 4 - M27 junction 9 westbound to junction 4, full overnight carriageway closure

Monday, May 5 to Thursday, May 15 - M27 junction 8 and 7 westbound entry slip road and M27 junction 7 and 5 westbound exit slip overnight closures

Tuesday, May 6 - M27 junction 5 westbound entry slip road will be closed overnight, for technology works not associated with this scheme.

Wednesday, May 21 and Thursday, May 22 - M27 junction 8 and 7 westbound entry slip road and M27 junction 7 and 5 westbound exit slip overnight closures