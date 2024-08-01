Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A number of overnight closures have been announced for a major Hampshire motorway as improvement works continue.

National Highways have announced several nights during August and September when the M27 will be closed between 9pm and 6am. The closures will allow improvement work to take place and will require changing to a contraflow layout, whereby traffic will be diverted over the central reservation onto the right hand side of the motorway.

The first phase of improvement works on the motorway’s central reservation has nearly completed which included installing a new concrete barrier and conducting drainage repairs.

The next phase of work will start on Monday, August 5, with low-noise asphalt being overlaid on lanes three and four on the eastbound carriageway.

In order to move the barriers into a contraflow layout, the M27 will be closed on the following dates:

August 5 (9pm to 6am): M27 junction 9 westbound to M27 junction 8 (diversion to junction 7)

August 6 and 7 (9pm to 6am): M27 junction 8 westbound to M27 junction 4

August 8 and 9 (9pm to 6am): M27 junction 4 eastbound to M27 junction 7 (diversion to junction 8)

August 12 to September 16 (9pm to 6am): M27 junction 5 eastbound entry slip road and M27 junction 7 eastbound entry slip road

A National Highways spokesperson said: “From August 9, 2024, a contraflow layout will be active within the roadworks, which means one lane of traffic will cross over to the opposite carriageway for motorists to continue their journey. Three lanes in each direction will be maintained during daytime hours, although some lane or full overnight closures will be required at times.

“Drivers travelling along the eastbound contraflow will only be able to exit at junctions 5, 7, and 8 if travelling in lanes one and two. Drivers travelling in the third lane will bypass these junctions and continue towards junction 9.”

Further details on the project and the resultant closures can be found here.