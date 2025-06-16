M27: 'Severe delays' of 27 minutes on motorway amid overrunning maintenance work

‘Severe delays’ of 27 minutes on the M27 this morning following overrunning maintenance work.

Lane closures were put in place in both directions this weekend so National Highways can complete essential maintenance on two major bridges between the M27 junction 12 and the Hilsea Interchange.

The lane closures, which will be in place until August, were due to take place from 8pm on Thursday, June 12 until 6am this morning on both bridges on lane one in both directions.

“One lane will remain closed in both directions. There are minimal delays at the moment however congestion may build during rush hour traffic. Please allow extra time for your journey.”

The AA has reported that there are ‘severe delays’ on the M27 eastbound saying: “Severe delays of 27 minutes on M27 Eastbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and M275.”

Lane one will be closed for a few days every week in June, and this will then change to lane three closures in both directions throughout July and early August.