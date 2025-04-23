Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The fire service are investigating the cause of a blaze this morning which involved a number of boats and a storage unit in Tipner.

The extent of the damage can be seen this morning (April 23) after a fire ripped through the Tipner Boating & Angling Club on Tipner Lane yesterday. Fire crews were at the scene from 4pm until 9pm yesterday after receiving a number of calls advising black smoke was rising above the M275.

The fire service are investigating the cause of the blaze at Tipner today. | Contributed

A Hampshire fire spokesperson has confirmed that investigators will be at the scene today to “establish the cause of the blaze”.

Following the incident, a Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Crews from Southsea, Cosham and Portchester attended a blaze involving a number boats on land and a storage container at a boatyard in Portsmouth.

“Firefighters used four jets, two hose reel jets and an ultra high pressure lance and foam to tackle the fire with the fire extinguished and crews returning to station at around 9pm.”

Footage captured this morning shows the damage caused by the fire with a large area of scorched earth and debris in the area.

Watch the video embedded in this article to see the damage at the scene this morning.