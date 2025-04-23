Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Footage captured just before fire crews left the scene of a boatyard blaze has revealed the aftermath of the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire crews left the Tipner Boating & Angling Club on Tipner Lane at 9pm on Tuesday, April 22 after being alerted to the huge blaze just before 4pm. The fire service received a number of calls after black smoke was seen billowing over the M275.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Crews from Southsea, Cosham and Portchester attended a blaze involving a number boats on land and a storage container at a boatyard in Portsmouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Firefighters used four jets, two hose reel jets and an ultra high pressure lance and foam to tackle the fire with the fire extinguished and crews returning to station at around 9pm.”

Shortly before the fire crews left, drone footage showed the damage that had been caused by the blaze.

Watch the video captured by Stu Vaizey embedded in this article.