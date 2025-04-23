WATCH: Aftermath of Tipner boatyard blaze which saw fire crews from the region tackle for hours
Fire crews left the Tipner Boating & Angling Club on Tipner Lane at 9pm on Tuesday, April 22 after being alerted to the huge blaze just before 4pm. The fire service received a number of calls after black smoke was seen billowing over the M275.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Crews from Southsea, Cosham and Portchester attended a blaze involving a number boats on land and a storage container at a boatyard in Portsmouth.
“Firefighters used four jets, two hose reel jets and an ultra high pressure lance and foam to tackle the fire with the fire extinguished and crews returning to station at around 9pm.”
Shortly before the fire crews left, drone footage showed the damage that had been caused by the blaze.
Watch the video captured by Stu Vaizey embedded in this article.
