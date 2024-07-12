M27 traffic: Incident westbound leaves two lanes blocked by Nursling and M271 near junction 3

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 12th Jul 2024, 08:48 BST
An incident on a major Hampshire motorway has left two lanes blocked with drivers faing delays.

Two lanes on the M27 Westbound near junction 3 are currently blocked due to a road traffic incident. Lanes one and two are blocked with delays increasing for morning commuters.

Hampshire County Council Traffic and Travel have posted on X: “M27 Westbound - Lanes 1 & 2 are BLOCKED at J3/M271 due to an RTI, heavy delays building.”

AA traffic news are reporting: “Two lanes closed and queueing traffic due to crash on M27 Westbound before J3 M271 (Southampton Docks). Cameras show lanes one and two (of four) are closed.”

