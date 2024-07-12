Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An incident on a major Hampshire motorway has left two lanes blocked with drivers faing delays.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two lanes on the M27 Westbound near junction 3 are currently blocked due to a road traffic incident. Lanes one and two are blocked with delays increasing for morning commuters.

Hampshire County Council Traffic and Travel have posted on X: “M27 Westbound - Lanes 1 & 2 are BLOCKED at J3/M271 due to an RTI, heavy delays building.”

AA traffic news are reporting: “Two lanes closed and queueing traffic due to crash on M27 Westbound before J3 M271 (Southampton Docks). Cameras show lanes one and two (of four) are closed.”