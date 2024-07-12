M27 traffic: Incident westbound leaves two lanes blocked by Nursling and M271 near junction 3
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
An incident on a major Hampshire motorway has left two lanes blocked with drivers faing delays.
Two lanes on the M27 Westbound near junction 3 are currently blocked due to a road traffic incident. Lanes one and two are blocked with delays increasing for morning commuters.
Hampshire County Council Traffic and Travel have posted on X: “M27 Westbound - Lanes 1 & 2 are BLOCKED at J3/M271 due to an RTI, heavy delays building.”
AA traffic news are reporting: “Two lanes closed and queueing traffic due to crash on M27 Westbound before J3 M271 (Southampton Docks). Cameras show lanes one and two (of four) are closed.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.