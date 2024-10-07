M27 Traffic: Severe delays westbound between Fareham and the M3 exit
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Drivers are experiencing long delays on a major Hampshire motorway this morning a rush hour gets in full swing.
Morning commuters on the M27 westbound between Fareham (J9) and the exit for the M3 (J4). Delays of over 20 minutes is currently being experienced as upgrade work continues with average speed cameras currently in situ.
The AA traffic news have reported: “Severe delays of 21 minutes and delays increasing on M27 Westbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J4 M3. Average speed 15 mph.”
Delays are expected to increase as rush hour continues.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.