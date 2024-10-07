M27 Traffic: Severe delays westbound between Fareham and the M3 exit

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 7th Oct 2024, 08:11 BST
Drivers are experiencing long delays on a major Hampshire motorway this morning a rush hour gets in full swing.

Morning commuters on the M27 westbound between Fareham (J9) and the exit for the M3 (J4). Delays of over 20 minutes is currently being experienced as upgrade work continues with average speed cameras currently in situ.

The AA traffic news have reported: “Severe delays of 21 minutes and delays increasing on M27 Westbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J4 M3. Average speed 15 mph.”

Delays are expected to increase as rush hour continues.

