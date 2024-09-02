Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drivers are experiencing severe delays on a major Hampshire motorway this morning as rush hour gets in full swing.

Morning commuters are experiencing delays of 20 minutes on the M27 westbound between Fareham and the exit for the M3 this morning (September 2). As rush hour continues the delays are expected to increase.

AA Traffic News are reporting: “Severe delays of 20 minutes and delays increasing on M27 Westbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J4 M3. Average speed 15 mph.”

Long term construction work is continuing on the M27 with one lane closed and speed restrictions in place.