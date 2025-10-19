M27/A27 interchange weekend closure ends ahead of schedule as thousands travel into city for Great South Run
The eastbound carriageway on the M27 was closed by National Highways at the Cosham / Hilsea interchange at 9pm on Friday, October 17, where it was due to remain closed until 6am on Monday, October 20.
After working round the clock, National Highways has confirmed that the closure was ended at approximately 4am this morning (October 19) - a day before originally planned.
This comes as thousands of people head into the city to take part in the Great South Run this morning.
The closure was put in place to allow for work to progress as part of the project to upgrade the bridges at the major interchange which links the M27 with the A27 and the M275.
Work has included the removal of the old road surface and waterproofing on the top of the westbound bridge, and upgrading the existing surface drainage was completed over two previous weekend closures.
On top of this, work has also been carried out underneath the two bridges, as well as on the eastbound carriageway. This weekend’s closure will be followed by overnight closures between November 3 to 11.