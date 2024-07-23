M3 and M27 Traffic: Incident leaves one lane blocked on the M3 with heavy traffic backing up onto the M27
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Commuters are facing heavy delays following a road traffic incident on the M3 which is also affecting M27 drivers.
The crash happened on the M3 northbound between junction 13, Eastleigh, and junction 12, Chandlers Ford. One lane has been blocked with heavy delays also building on the M27.
Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel posted on X: “M3 Northbound - one lane BLOCKED between J13/A335 Eastleigh and J12/A335 Chandlers Ford due to an RTI, heavy delays backed starting to back onto M27.”
AA Traffic News have reported: “One lane closed and queueing traffic due to crash on M3 Northbound from J13 A335 Leigh Road (Chandlers Ford) to J12 A335 (Eastleigh).”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.