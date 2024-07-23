Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Commuters are facing heavy delays following a road traffic incident on the M3 which is also affecting M27 drivers.

The crash happened on the M3 northbound between junction 13, Eastleigh, and junction 12, Chandlers Ford. One lane has been blocked with heavy delays also building on the M27.

Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel posted on X: “M3 Northbound - one lane BLOCKED between J13/A335 Eastleigh and J12/A335 Chandlers Ford due to an RTI, heavy delays backed starting to back onto M27.”

