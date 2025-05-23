M3 crash amid 'medical emergency' leaves motorway closed and detour - long delays onto M27

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 23rd May 2025, 09:45 BST

An M3 crash amid a “medical emergency” has left the motorway closed and a detour in place with delays stretching onto the M27.

AA Traffic News said: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to crash on M3 Northbound from J13 A335 Leigh Road (Chandlers Ford) to J12 A335 (Eastleigh).”

National Highways has described the incident as a "medical emergency" and said the road will reopen between 10.30am and 10.45am.

The AA added: “The road has been closed since around 08:50. Detour in operation - exit at J13, then follow Woodside Avenue through Allbrook. 7:55AM (first reported).

“Severe delays of 19 minutes and delays increasing on 4 Westbound between M27 (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh) and M3 (Chandlers Ford). Average speed five mph.”

Speaking of delays on the M27, the AA added: “Severe delays of 29 minutes on M27 Eastbound between J4 and M3. Average speed five mph.”

Drivers are being advised to follow this diversion:

  • Exit the M3 eastbound at J13 and right on to the A335.
  • Turn left onto Woodside Avenue at junction with A335.
  • Follow to 2nd roundabout with A335.
  • Turn left at the roundabout.
  • Join the A335 and follow to M3 J12.
  • Continue across 1st roundabout and turn right at 2nd roundabout to re-join the M3 eastbound.

