An M3 crash amid a “medical emergency” has left the motorway closed and a detour in place with delays stretching onto the M27.

Breaking news

AA Traffic News said: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to crash on M3 Northbound from J13 A335 Leigh Road (Chandlers Ford) to J12 A335 (Eastleigh).”

National Highways has described the incident as a "medical emergency" and said the road will reopen between 10.30am and 10.45am.

The AA added: “The road has been closed since around 08:50. Detour in operation - exit at J13, then follow Woodside Avenue through Allbrook. 7:55AM (first reported).

“Severe delays of 19 minutes and delays increasing on 4 Westbound between M27 (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh) and M3 (Chandlers Ford). Average speed five mph.”

Speaking of delays on the M27, the AA added: “Severe delays of 29 minutes on M27 Eastbound between J4 and M3. Average speed five mph.”

Drivers are being advised to follow this diversion:

Exit the M3 eastbound at J13 and right on to the A335.

Turn left onto Woodside Avenue at junction with A335.

Follow to 2nd roundabout with A335.

Turn left at the roundabout.

Join the A335 and follow to M3 J12.

Continue across 1st roundabout and turn right at 2nd roundabout to re-join the M3 eastbound.