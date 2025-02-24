M3 crash near Fleet results in a passenger sustaining fractured sternum - police appeal launched

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 24th Feb 2025, 13:39 BST
Updated 24th Feb 2025, 13:42 BST

A woman has suffered a fractured sternum following a serious crash on the M3.

The police are appealing for witnesses to a collision that took place on the M3 near Fleet.

Between 5pm and 5.15pm on Friday, February 21, a white Nissan X-trail and a blue Audi A4 collided on the southbound carriageway between junctions 4A and 5.

Police Police
Police

A 58-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the Nissan, was taken to hospital with a fractured sternum.

The police are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident, or has dash cam footage of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44250080045.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.

