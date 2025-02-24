M3 crash near Fleet results in a passenger sustaining fractured sternum - police appeal launched
A woman has suffered a fractured sternum following a serious crash on the M3.
Between 5pm and 5.15pm on Friday, February 21, a white Nissan X-trail and a blue Audi A4 collided on the southbound carriageway between junctions 4A and 5.
A 58-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the Nissan, was taken to hospital with a fractured sternum.
The police are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident, or has dash cam footage of the collision.
Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.
