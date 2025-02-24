A man in his 60s suffered a serious head injury following a brawl at a Hampshire country pub as police appeal for witnesses.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to The Bold Forester in Soberton at around 1am on Sunday, February 23 after receiving reports of a fight. A verbal altercation inside the pub led to three people being assaulted in the car park. The man in his 60s remains in hospital but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Officers found three people outside The Bold Forester in Soberton who required hospital treatment after a fight. Three further people have since been arrested. | Google

A man in his 30s and a woman in her 40 were also taken to hospital but have since been discharged. Four people have been arrested and the police are now calling for any witnesses to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “Following enquiries, a 49-year-old from Soberton, a 21-year-old man from Southampton, a 19-year-old man from Corhampton, and an 18-year-old man from Corhampton, were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. An investigation is underway and officers are following several lines of enquiry.

“We are now appealing for anyone with information, including those who were in the pub earlier that evening, to speak to us. Anyone with information can call us on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44250081842. You can also submit information via our website.

“Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their website at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/”

The four people arrested have been released on police bail with conditions until Friday, May 23, pending further enquiries.