Pub fight at the The Bold Forester, Soberton, sees three people taken to hospital including one man with a serious head injury
Police were called to The Bold Forester in Soberton at around 1am on Sunday, February 23 after receiving reports of a fight. A verbal altercation inside the pub led to three people being assaulted in the car park. The man in his 60s remains in hospital but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
A man in his 30s and a woman in her 40 were also taken to hospital but have since been discharged. Four people have been arrested and the police are now calling for any witnesses to come forward.
A police spokesperson said: “Following enquiries, a 49-year-old from Soberton, a 21-year-old man from Southampton, a 19-year-old man from Corhampton, and an 18-year-old man from Corhampton, were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. An investigation is underway and officers are following several lines of enquiry.
“We are now appealing for anyone with information, including those who were in the pub earlier that evening, to speak to us. Anyone with information can call us on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44250081842. You can also submit information via our website.
“Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their website at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/”
The four people arrested have been released on police bail with conditions until Friday, May 23, pending further enquiries.