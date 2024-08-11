Crash near M27 adds to driver torment amid 10 mile queues and "long delays" in blistering heat
National Highways south east posted on social media: “There are LONG DELAYS on the #M27 westbound from J1 #Cadnam which is reaching the M27 J4 #Southampton due to a high volume of traffic. 45 minute delays, 10 miles of congestion. Please plan ahead if you're travelling, thank you for your patience.”
A post from Southampton Travel said of the crash on the M271 in Southampton just after 1pm: “An incident has occurred on M271 Northbound and the road is currently under lane restriction whilst emergency services attend. Please approach with caution and plan any journeys if using this route.” The crash has now been cleared and lanes all open.
AA Traffic News added: “Heavy traffic on M27 Westbound from J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh) to J2 A36 (Romsey / Totton). Congestion to the M271 in both directions as traffic queuues to join the M27. Also affecting the surrounding routes through Romsey.”
