A major change is being introduced to the parking arrangements to one of the south coast’s most popular beaches visited by many people from across the Portsmouth area.

From August 1, same day pre-booking of the car park will no longer be an option when visiting the West Wittering Estate. Visitors will either need to pre-book at least one day in advance of their visit to save up to 25 per cent on parking fees, or take a chance by turning up on the day and hoping spaces will be available.

The change means the Estate can view visitor numbers ahead of time and publish 'Sold Out' messages across its media channels which it says will save wasted journeys and keeping roads clear.

It is being introduced to support the company’s continued desire to take action to mitigate traffic levels on the local road network, particularly during periods of prolonged good weather in the summer months. It will also mean the West Wittering Estate Management Team can plan staffing levels for beach services accordingly to help ensure all visitors have a safe and enjoyable day at the beach.

Pre-booking has already proven popular, with over 7 in ten visitors in the busy summer months taking advantage of the offer and greater flexibility is also being added to the booking system allowing the date of a booking to be changed free of charge, or cancelled completely for an admin fee of £1.

A spokesperson for West Wittering Estate, said: “Asking visitors to book at least one day in advance allows us to plan our beach services more effectively, and to communicate with potential visitors when we need to let them know the car park is sold out. The beach is very popular especially when the weather is hot and sunny. That’s when all spaces in the car park can be filled well ahead of time, especially as we now limit numbers. Pre-booking is the only way visitors can ensure a parking space at our car park. It is also the best option for a stress-free visit.

“If you choose to travel without pre-booking, you can still pay on-site using the pay and display points. However, availability cannot be guaranteed and once the car park is full, cars which are not pre-booked will not be allowed into the car park. There is no other parking in the surrounding area.”

The pre-booking system was originally introduced to help control numbers at the beach during the Covid-19 pandemic. It proved a helpful tool to improve the planning and management of beach services and has had a positive effect on the local road network, which could become heavily congested, particularly on busy summer days.

A spokesperson for West Wittering Estate explained: “Before Covid, we might park over 6,000 cars on a hot summer day. Now we are able to limit numbers to about half that. This has made a big difference to traffic congestion on local roads. It also means the visitors who do come have a more pleasant day out.”