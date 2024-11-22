Langstone Road blocked in both directions due to flipped car - heavy delays onto Hayling Island

A major road has been blocked in both directions after a car has rolled over.

Langstone Road is partially blocked in both directions by The Ship Inn Pub and Langstone High Street. The blocked road is a result of a car being rolled over on the road and there are heavy delays.

The AA wrote: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to rolled over vehicle on A3023 Langstone Road Northbound from Northney Road to Langstone High Street.

“Congestion to all the way back to the Yew Tree Inn northbound and very slow back to the Langstone Roundabout southbound.”

Hampshire County Council Traffic and Travel X wrote: “ Langstone Road is partially BLOCKED in both directions by The Ship Inn Pub/Langstone High Street due to an incident, heavy delays in both directions.

For more information about the incident, click here.

