'Serious damage' to central reservation on A27 in Fareham following crash - road closed
A collision that happened on the A27 westbound this morning (November 22) has resulted in the closure of Southampton Road, Titchfield. This road closure has caused delays in and around the area and the police have provided an update.
Fareham Police took to Facebook and wrote: “We have closed Southampton Road (A27) in Titchfield going west (towards Southampton/Whiteley).
“This is following a RTC this morning. Thankfully no one was injured as a result, however there is serious damage to the central reservation which means we have to keep the road closed until our colleagues at Hampshire Highways can make the road safe again.”
The collision was first reported to the AA at approximately 6:39am and for more information about the incident, click here.
