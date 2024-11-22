Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A road has been closed following a single vehicle collision which has caused significant damage to the central reservation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A collision that happened on the A27 westbound this morning (November 22) has resulted in the closure of Southampton Road, Titchfield. This road closure has caused delays in and around the area and the police have provided an update.

Fareham Police took to Facebook and wrote: “We have closed Southampton Road (A27) in Titchfield going west (towards Southampton/Whiteley).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fareham Police have confirmed that they have closed Southampton Road (A27) in Titchfield going west (towards Southampton/Whiteley) following a single vehicle collision. | Fareham Police

“This is following a RTC this morning. Thankfully no one was injured as a result, however there is serious damage to the central reservation which means we have to keep the road closed until our colleagues at Hampshire Highways can make the road safe again.”

The collision was first reported to the AA at approximately 6:39am and for more information about the incident, click here.