Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been hospitalised with serious injuries following a major collision involving two HGV lorries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called at 2:06pm yesterday (January 13) to a collision involving two HGV lorries on the westbound carriageway, near Popham Services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traffic

One of the drivers, a man in his 30s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital to receive treatment. The other driver was not injured.

The A303 was closed for several hours while the emergency services recovered the lorries involved before making the road safe for other road users. The road was closed until 2am this morning (January 14) while emergency services dealt with the incident.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, said: “We would like to thank you for your patience while the emergency services dealt with the incident and carried out enquiries.

“As part of our investigation, we would like to hear from anyone who was in the area or witnessed the collision, the moments leading up to it or the aftermath.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who saw what happened or has any information, including dashcam footage that may assist police enquiries, is asked to call 101 quoting the reference 44250017318.