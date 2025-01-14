Man hospitalised with serious injuries following crash involving two HGV lorries on A303
The police have launched an appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage following a serious collision on the A303 which resulted in a major road closure.
Officers were called at 2:06pm yesterday (January 13) to a collision involving two HGV lorries on the westbound carriageway, near Popham Services.
One of the drivers, a man in his 30s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital to receive treatment. The other driver was not injured.
The A303 was closed for several hours while the emergency services recovered the lorries involved before making the road safe for other road users. The road was closed until 2am this morning (January 14) while emergency services dealt with the incident.
A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, said: “We would like to thank you for your patience while the emergency services dealt with the incident and carried out enquiries.
“As part of our investigation, we would like to hear from anyone who was in the area or witnessed the collision, the moments leading up to it or the aftermath.”
Anyone who saw what happened or has any information, including dashcam footage that may assist police enquiries, is asked to call 101 quoting the reference 44250017318.
