Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Drivers are facing a morning of delays on some of the busiest roads in the area following a series of incidents.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A crash on the M27 westbound at junction 12 resulted in a lane closure earlier this morning and despite it being cleared, there is still heavy traffic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police

The AA said: “Queueing traffic due to earlier crash on M27 Westbound at J12 M275 (Portsmouth). Congestion to the Langstone Roundabout in Havant, with the A3M very slow back to J3 (Waterlooville).

“Sensors show the crash has now been cleared, residual delays remain.”

A road closure has also been put in place in Portsdown Road due to a police incident. The closure is in both directions from Portsview Avenue to A27 Southampton Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are ‘severe delays of ten minutes and delays increasing on A3(M) Southbound’. These delays are between junction 3, B2150 Hulbert Road, (Waterlooville) and junction 5, A27 (Bedhampton / Havant / Farlington).

A stalle vehicle on the M27 westbound is also causing chaos for drivers as there are delays of 17 minutes.

The AA said: “Queueing traffic and one lane closed due to stalled vehicle on M27 Westbound from J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) to J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble).”