Mayhem for drivers on A27 and M27 following crash, stalled car and police incident
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Drivers are likely to face delays this morning (February 24) following a series of incidents on the A27 and M27.
A crash on the M27 westbound at junction 12 resulted in a lane closure earlier this morning and despite it being cleared, there is still heavy traffic.
The AA said: “Queueing traffic due to earlier crash on M27 Westbound at J12 M275 (Portsmouth). Congestion to the Langstone Roundabout in Havant, with the A3M very slow back to J3 (Waterlooville).
“Sensors show the crash has now been cleared, residual delays remain.”
A road closure has also been put in place in Portsdown Road due to a police incident. The closure is in both directions from Portsview Avenue to A27 Southampton Road.
As a result, there are some reports of more traffic in the surrounding roads as drivers avoid the closure.
There are ‘severe delays of ten minutes and delays increasing on A3(M) Southbound’. These delays are between junction 3, B2150 Hulbert Road, (Waterlooville) and junction 5, A27 (Bedhampton / Havant / Farlington).
A stalle vehicle on the M27 westbound is also causing chaos for drivers as there are delays of 17 minutes.
The AA said: “Queueing traffic and one lane closed due to stalled vehicle on M27 Westbound from J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) to J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble).”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.