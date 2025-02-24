Mayhem for drivers on A27 and M27 following crash, stalled car and police incident

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 24th Feb 2025, 08:40 BST
Updated 24th Feb 2025, 08:41 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Drivers are facing a morning of delays on some of the busiest roads in the area following a series of incidents.

Drivers are likely to face delays this morning (February 24) following a series of incidents on the A27 and M27.

A crash on the M27 westbound at junction 12 resulted in a lane closure earlier this morning and despite it being cleared, there is still heavy traffic.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police Police
Police

The AA said: “Queueing traffic due to earlier crash on M27 Westbound at J12 M275 (Portsmouth). Congestion to the Langstone Roundabout in Havant, with the A3M very slow back to J3 (Waterlooville).

“Sensors show the crash has now been cleared, residual delays remain.”

A road closure has also been put in place in Portsdown Road due to a police incident. The closure is in both directions from Portsview Avenue to A27 Southampton Road.

As a result, there are some reports of more traffic in the surrounding roads as drivers avoid the closure.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There are ‘severe delays of ten minutes and delays increasing on A3(M) Southbound’. These delays are between junction 3, B2150 Hulbert Road, (Waterlooville) and junction 5, A27 (Bedhampton / Havant / Farlington).

A stalle vehicle on the M27 westbound is also causing chaos for drivers as there are delays of 17 minutes.

The AA said: “Queueing traffic and one lane closed due to stalled vehicle on M27 Westbound from J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) to J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble).”

For more information about the traffic in Portsmouth and its surrounding areas, click here.

Related topics:TrafficHampshireA27M27

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice