Motorcyclist seriously injured in mysterious crash

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 28th Feb 2025, 17:53 BST

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a mysterious crash - with police appealing for information.

Police were called at 10.52am on Thursday 27 February to a report of a collision involving a motorcycle on Balmer Lawn Road, Brockenhurst. No other vehicles were said to be involved in the incident.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries. “We are appealing for dash cam footage and information following the serious collision,” police said.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 44250088605

