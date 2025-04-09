Network Rail apologises for Fratton Railway Station footbridge delays

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Network Rail have apologised for the inconvenience caused after confirming that works to improve a railways station’s footbridge have been delayed.

The footbridge which connects Fratton Railway Station to Goldsmith Avenue has been closed since February 2 with major refurbishment work being carried out.

It was initially scheduled to be reopened on Monday, April 28, however it was revealed yesterday that it would now be delayed until late May. Network Rail have confirmed the delay is due to the need for additional steelwork repairs on the bridge.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “Network Rail is currently undertaking critical works on Fratton Overbridge, which connects Goldsmith Avenue and Fratton Railway Station.

“During these works, we have identified the need for additional steelwork repairs to the structure. Unfortunately, this means the footbridge will not reopen at the end of April as originally planned. Instead, it is now scheduled to reopen by the end of May.

“We are sorry for the ongoing disruption and appreciate your patience. Please be assured that if there is an opportunity to reopen the footbridge sooner, we will do so.”

While the footbridge is closed passengers are required to walk around to the bridge on top of Fratton Road to access Goldsmith Avenue.