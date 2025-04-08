Fratton Railway Station footbridge completion delayed a month - councillor confirms
The footbridge which connects the station to Goldsmith Avenue has been closed since “substantial” work undertaken by South Western Railway began on February 2. Since its closure passengers have had to walk around to the bridge on top of Fratton Road to access Goldsmith Avenue, which has increased commuting times.
The works were due to complete on Monday, April 28 however councillor Kimberly Barrett has shared an email from Network Rail confirming there has been a delay. The email said: “Unfortunately, the reopening of Fratton station footbridge has been delayed until late May.
“A diversion remains in place for pedestrians while we carry out substantial refurbishment and additional steelwork repairs to the footbridge. We’ll reopen the footbridge sooner if it’s possible to do so.”
On Facebook, Cllr Barrett posted: “Sorry to be the bearer of bad news but I have just had an email from Network Rail to say that they will not be opening the Fratton Station footbridge at the end of April as planned. It has now been delayed until the end of May due to additional steelwork repairs to the structure of the bridge.
“The diversion of going to the end of Goldsmith Avenue and then down Selbourne Terrace to the station is still in place. Frustrating I know but I wanted to let you all know asap as a lot of commuters have told me they cannot wait for the bridge to reopen in a few weeks to save them extra time on their journeys.”
Network Rail have been contacted for a comment on the delay.
