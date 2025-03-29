Fratton Railway Station footbridge work progresses as Stephen Morgan visits after concerns raised
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The footbridge linking the station to Goldsmith Avenue has been closed since February 2 and is expected to be closed for another month. South Western Railway are undertaking “substantial” works on the bridge with Portsmouth South MP, Stephen Morgan, visiting the site to raise concerns from local residents.
Mr Morgan said: “I was pleased to visit Fratton Station to see the progress being made on the footbridge refurbishment.
“I have been contacted by constituents concerned about the disruption being caused by the planned works, so it was good to get the opportunity to raise these with Network Rail and receive assurances about when the works will be completed.
“I will continue to monitor the refurbishment works and ensure local people’s voices are heard.”
With the footbridge currently closed, passengers and residents need to walk to the bridge at the top of Fratton Road.
South Western Railway have said the ongoing works is set to “bring it up to modern loading standards, with scaffolding erected to allow engineers to work on the exterior elevations of the structure including painting the underside of the bridge’”
The footbridge is due to reopen on Monday, April 28.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.