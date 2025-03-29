Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Work continues to progress on a key footbridge at Fratton Railway Station as locals raise concerns about the disruption caused.

The footbridge linking the station to Goldsmith Avenue has been closed since February 2 and is expected to be closed for another month. South Western Railway are undertaking “substantial” works on the bridge with Portsmouth South MP, Stephen Morgan, visiting the site to raise concerns from local residents.

Stephen Morgan, MP for Portsmouth South, visited Fratton Station to see the progress being made on the footbridge work. | Stephen Morgan

Mr Morgan said: “I was pleased to visit Fratton Station to see the progress being made on the footbridge refurbishment.

“I have been contacted by constituents concerned about the disruption being caused by the planned works, so it was good to get the opportunity to raise these with Network Rail and receive assurances about when the works will be completed.

“I will continue to monitor the refurbishment works and ensure local people’s voices are heard.”

South Western Railway have said the ongoing works is set to “bring it up to modern loading standards, with scaffolding erected to allow engineers to work on the exterior elevations of the structure including painting the underside of the bridge’”

The footbridge is due to reopen on Monday, April 28.