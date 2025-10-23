Network Rail has reminded passengers that no trains will run between two major railway stations for nine days, starting this weekend.

From Saturday, October 25 until Sunday, November 2, buses will replace trains running between Guildford and Havant as Network Rail engineers complete the final stage of the Portsmouth Direct signalling upgrade.

Network Rail have advised there will be staggered rail and road closures between September 27 and November 13 on the route from Portsmouth to Guildford. | Network Rail

Work started back in September to upgrade nine level crossings to make them safer through the replacement of manual level crossing operations, with new technology including Obstacle Detection and CCTV control.

There have already been four weekend closures between Guildford and Havant since work started but this upcoming closure is set to be the longest.

Speaking on behalf of Network Rail and South Western Railway, Mark Goodall, Wessex Route Director, said: “We appreciate that there is never a good time to close the railway and we’re sorry for the disruption this will cause. However, these closures are essential to complete the vital upgrade of the Portsmouth Direct line.

“By carrying out the majority of work during the October half-term - when fewer people travel – we can minimise disruption while delivering long-term benefits.”

As a result of this weekend’s line closure, there will be three buses running per hour between Guildford and Havant calling at Haslemere and Petersfield.

There will be one bus per hour calling at Farncombe, Godalming, Haslemere and Petersfield and one bus calling at Farncombe, Godalming, Milford, Witley, Haslemere, Liphook, Liss, Petersfield and Rowlands Castle an hour.

On Saturday (October 25) buses will not stop at Liphook and Liss due to the Liphook Carnival, but a separate shuttle will be in service.

Mark added: "Drivers in the area will need to plan ahead and may need to take alternative routes when the roads around level crossings are closed. We know that waiting longer at a level crossing is frustrating for drivers but the biggest changes in barrier downtime are as a result of upgrading some of the most dangerous level crossings on the line.”