No trains will run to London Waterloo the weekend after Christmas, with a reduced timetable in place over the festive period for vital upgrade works.

More than 350 engineers will renew track, switches and crossings, and conductor rail between Queenstown Road and Nine Elms junction and make changes to Queenstown Road station, with works to strengthen the railway’s foundations with new ballast and sleepers and improve electric power delivery to trains.

It means that there will be no train services into and out of London Waterloo the weekend after Christmas with train services, including those from Portsmouth, terminating at Clapham Junction. There will also be disruption until January 4.

London Waterloo | Network Rail

Changes to train services

On Christmas Day and Boxing Day there will be no train services as normal.

No trains will call at London Waterloo from Saturday 27 to Sunday 28 December with trains terminating at Clapham Junction.

From Monday 29 December 2025 to Sunday 4 January, timetable reductions will be in place. Timetables will be available from 3 October.

Queenstown Road station will be closed from Saturday 27 December 2025 to Sunday 4 January 2026

Vauxhall station will be closed from Saturday 27 December to Tuesday 30 December 2025, and on 1 January 2026. Trains will call at Vauxhall on New Years Eve, and from 2 January onwards.

Ticket acceptance will be in place on alternative routes and details of this will be found by visiting National Rail Enquiries or the SWR website

Speaking on behalf of Network Rail and South Western Railway, Mark Goodall, Wessex route director said: “We are giving passengers early notice that there will be changes to train services for those travelling to and from central London over the festive period.

“We are advising passengers to plan ahead and use alternative routes into the capital. We are sorry for the disruption this closure between London Waterloo and Clapham Junction will cause however these works will provide a more reliable journey for everyone who travels on one of the country’s busiest railways .”