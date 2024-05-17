One lane blocked on A3 southbound following vehicle fire

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 17th May 2024, 16:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A vehicle fire on the A3 southbound is causing significant delays this afternoon.

The incident has resulted in one lane being blocked on the A3 southbound between Longmoor Road, GriggsGreen A325 and Woolmer Road, Longmoor. The delays are backing from the B2131 London Road.

For more information about the delays, click here.

Related topics:TrafficTraffic delaysHampshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.