One lane blocked on A3 southbound following vehicle fire
A vehicle fire on the A3 southbound is causing significant delays this afternoon.
The incident has resulted in one lane being blocked on the A3 southbound between Longmoor Road, GriggsGreen A325 and Woolmer Road, Longmoor. The delays are backing from the B2131 London Road.
