Parts of A27 'impassable' in Sussex due to snow amid weather warning

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Trainee Reporter

Published 9th Jan 2025, 09:00 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2025, 09:05 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Parts of the A27 in Sussex remain ‘impassable’ due to snow and ice this morning (Thursday, January 9).

Snowfall across Sussex caused significant delays to motorists last night (Wednesday), with some road users even abandoning their vehicles due to the weather.

The A27 in Brighton was gridlocked, and some caught in the traffic have reported journeys to neighbouring towns taking between three and five hours.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Traffic has improved this morning, but several roads still aren’t safe for travel.

Meanwhile, an ice alert remains in place across the region - including both Hampshire and Sussex.

Ice warning for January 9Ice warning for January 9
Ice warning for January 9 | Met Office

The following roads are ‘impassable’, according to AA Traffic News:

Woodbourne Avenue, Patcham (both ways from Larkfield Way to Beechwood Avenue);

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A275 Neville Road, Lewes (both ways from A2029 Offham Road to A277 Western Road);

Saddlescombe Road (both ways between Devils Dyke Road and Poynings Road).

The following roads are ‘just passable’, according to AA Traffic News:

Ditchling Beacon (both ways between the A27 and the B2112);

B2123 The Drove (both ways between Warren Road and A27 Falmer Hill);

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Court Farm Road (both ways from A2038 Hangleton Road to A2023 Nevill Road);

Warren Road (both ways from B2123 Falmer Road to Elm Grove);

Ditchling Road (both ways from Coldean Lane, Old Boat Corner, to Woodbourne Avenue);

Surrenden Road (both ways from Braybon Avenue to Draxmont Way).

Related topics:SussexSnowfallA27Traffic

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice