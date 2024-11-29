People injured in M27 crash that left three lanes closed

A crash on the M27 that left three lanes blocked resulted in injuries to those involved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened westbound at junction 8 just after 10am on Thursday which caused delays back to Fareham.

AA Traffic News said at the time: “Queueing traffic and three lanes closed due to recovery work and multi-vehicle crash on M27 Westbound after J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble). Congestion to almost back to J9 (Segensworth / Fareham). Traffic is managing to get past via the end of the entry slip.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hampshire Traffic and Travel said: “Three lanes BLOCKED at J8/A3024 #Bursledon due to a multi-vehicle incident, delays building.”

Now a police spokesperson has provided an update, saying: “ This was a report of a two-vehicle collision at the location described. Thankfully, only minor injuries were reported.”