People injured in M27 crash that left three lanes closed
The incident happened westbound at junction 8 just after 10am on Thursday which caused delays back to Fareham.
AA Traffic News said at the time: “Queueing traffic and three lanes closed due to recovery work and multi-vehicle crash on M27 Westbound after J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble). Congestion to almost back to J9 (Segensworth / Fareham). Traffic is managing to get past via the end of the entry slip.”
Hampshire Traffic and Travel said: “Three lanes BLOCKED at J8/A3024 #Bursledon due to a multi-vehicle incident, delays building.”
Now a police spokesperson has provided an update, saying: “ This was a report of a two-vehicle collision at the location described. Thankfully, only minor injuries were reported.”
