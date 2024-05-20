Hampshire traffic: Person seriously injured in Hayling Island crash which blocked main road
and live on Freeview channel 276
Emergency services rushed to the scene of the collision in Havant Road, Hayling Island, earlier this afternoon. A police spokeswoman said they received reports of the incident at 2.23pm.
“The collision involved two vehicles,” she added. “One person suffered a serious injury.”
Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel reported traffic delays following the Havant Road collision, which took place between Copse Lane and West Lane. The local authority traffic management account said on X the road was cleared at approximately 5.04pm.
Stagecoach South said its bus services were impacted, with some cancellations being made.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.