Hampshire traffic: Person seriously injured in Hayling Island crash which blocked main road

By Freddie Webb
Published 20th May 2024, 18:21 BST
A motorist has been seriously injured in a severe crash which blocked a main road.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the collision in Havant Road, Hayling Island, earlier this afternoon. A police spokeswoman said they received reports of the incident at 2.23pm.

Severe traffic disruption is taking place following the crash in Havant Road, Hayling Island. Picture: Hampshire Roads Policing Unit.Severe traffic disruption is taking place following the crash in Havant Road, Hayling Island. Picture: Hampshire Roads Policing Unit.
“The collision involved two vehicles,” she added. “One person suffered a serious injury.”

Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel reported traffic delays following the Havant Road collision, which took place between Copse Lane and West Lane. The local authority traffic management account said on X the road was cleared at approximately 5.04pm.

Stagecoach South said its bus services were impacted, with some cancellations being made.

