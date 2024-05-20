Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A motorist has been seriously injured in a severe crash which blocked a main road.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the collision in Havant Road, Hayling Island, earlier this afternoon. A police spokeswoman said they received reports of the incident at 2.23pm.

Severe traffic disruption is taking place following the crash in Havant Road, Hayling Island. Picture: Hampshire Roads Policing Unit.

“The collision involved two vehicles,” she added. “One person suffered a serious injury.”

Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel reported traffic delays following the Havant Road collision, which took place between Copse Lane and West Lane. The local authority traffic management account said on X the road was cleared at approximately 5.04pm.