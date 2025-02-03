Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A picture has captured a car after it crashed into a house in Portsmouth.

The image shows the vehicle resting against the wall of a terraced house in Queen’s Road, Fratton, as stunned residents look on in disbelief - including a lady at the door of the property that has been hit.

Pictured: Vehicle resting against the wall of a terraced house in Queen’s Road, Fratton. The car is understood to have been travelling down the road before spinning and hitting the house after a collision around midday.Picture: Stu Vaizey

A car is understood to have been travelling down the road before hitting a parked car which was catapulted into the house around 12.30pm on Friday.

Residents were seen in the road after the crash before the road was cleared. No one was hurt.

A police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a collision between an unknown car which did not stop at the scene and a parked car on Queen’s Road at 12.40pm on 31 January. No injuries were sustained.”