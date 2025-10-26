Police give update following horror crash on M27 on Friday

Police have given an update following a horror crash on the M27 on Friday.

A multi-vehicle crash on the M27 eastbound between junction 8 and 9 has resulted in serious injuries for a number of casualties

Three vehicles were involved in the eastbound collision between junction 8 and 9 around 12.40pm that sparked a huge emergency service response as three lanes were shut.

Police and the fire service revealed on Friday there had been “serious injuries” for a “number of casualties”. Pictures from the scene showed emergency crews by a badly damaged car that had lost its roof and sides – with debris on the hard shoulder.

A recovery vehicle was also at the crash site as drivers suffered long delays of around 50 minutes as the situation was dealt with.

Police said on Friday: “We were called at 12.38pm to a report of a collision on the M27 eastbound between junctions 8 and 9. Three vehicles were involved and serious injuries have been reported.”

A spokesperson for Hampshire fire service said previously: "We were alerted to a multi-vehicle RTC on the M27 eastbound between junctions eight and nine, at 12:45 this afternoon. Crews from Hightown, Redbridge and Cosham are currently on the scene. South Central Ambulance Service paramedics are in attendance treating a number of casualties."

Now police, giving an update on the crash, have said two people were injured with no one arrested. One of the injured people was a woman who suffered a “serious injury to her hand”.