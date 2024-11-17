Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A section of a Portsmouth road will be closed for up to two weeks while electrical work is completed.

Portsmouth City Council have confirmed that a section of Moorings Way will be closed from Monday, November 18 to enable electrical cables to be installed. The closure is expected to last until November 29, or until the work is completed, whichever is sooner.

The section closed will be eastbound from the junction of the Eastern Road to the junction with Salterns Avenue. There will also be restrictions in place in Heron Close prohibiting any waiting or loading.

The closure will not affect pedestrians with access being provided around the works. Cars and bicycles will be diverted from Velder Avenue, Milton Road, Warren Avenue, Moorings Way and Velder Avenue, Eastern Road, Eastern Avenue, Salterns Avenue.

Alternatively, cyclists will be able to dismount and follow the pedestrian diversion around the works.

Further information on the closure can be found on the Portsmouth City Council website.