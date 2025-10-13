Portsmouth crash involving Mercedes leaves cyclist seriously injured

A cyclist was seriously injured when he was involved in a crash with a car in Portsmouth.

Police were called at about 1.30pm on Thursday 9 October to a report of a road traffic collision on Copnor Road, at the junction with Station Road, involving a silver Mercedes car and a cyclist.

Police said: “The cyclist, a man in his 50s, suffered a serious but not life-threatening injury and was taken to hospital. We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident and anyone with relevant dash cam or CCTV footage.”

If you have any information, call 101 quoting reference 44250457581.