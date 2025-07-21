"Do not travel" warning issued at London Waterloo as "major failure" causes Portsmouth services to suffer
South Western Railway (SWR) reports there is an extensive signalling issue at the capital city station. The public have been advised not to get on services to the station from Portsmouth and elsewhere.
Trains are expected to be cancelled, delayed or revised, SWR said, with disruption lasting all day. SWR added: “Due to a major signalling failure at London Waterloo, please to not travel on our services this morning.
“The failure of equipment that routes trains in and out of the station means we cannot use Platforms 1 and 14 at London Waterloo at this time, significantly limiting capacity. Engineers on site are attempting to restore the use of platforms , but with very few trains able to move in and out of London Waterloo, and trains and crew already displaced, services across the network are severely disrupted.
“While we are hoping to restore some services later in the day, these are still likely to be subject to delays and alterations. Customers should please check back for updates. We are very sorry for the disruption to journeys this morning.”
The company added that platform changes are very likely, so passengers should regularly check their journey planners before boarding trains. People travelling from Portsmouth will have their tickets accepted on Southern Rail trains to London Victoria, and various on various bus services.
“For further information or onward travel advice please speak to a member of staff or use a station help point,” SWR said. “We are very sorry for any delay that this may cause to your journey.”
Network Rail added: “A fault with the signalling system at London Waterloo means some lines are blocked. As a result, trains running to and from the station may be delayed by up to 60 minutes or cancelled. Major disruption is expected until the end of the day. Due to the level of disruption any unused tickets valid for today 21 July will be valid for travel tomorrow 22 July.”
Further disruption
Other services from Portsmouth to London are being overloaded due to the issues at Waterloo station.
One Waterlooville resident said she is having to drive her family members to The Hard and use a National Express coach, as trains to Victoria are being severely disrupted.
South Western Railway and Southern Rail have been approached for further details.
No taxi reclaim service
South Western Railway said they will not cover the costs of taxis due to the warning issued this morning.
The company advises passengers not to travel to London Waterloo. In the past when services have been cancelled or delayed, and there is no other route for them to take, passengers can have their taxi fares covered.
On X, a customer service agent said: “We are currently advising that passengers do not travel to London Waterloo. As such, we do not have taxi claim-backs in place. My sincere apologies.”
Further signalling problems
Infrastructure woes have impacted another Hampshire railway station.
Network Rail reports that a fault has occurred at Eastleigh Railway Station.
They said: “A fault with the signalling system at Eastleigh means that trains have to run at a reduced speed on some lines. South Western Railway services running through this station may be cancelled, delayed by up 60 minutes or revised.
“Disruption is expected until the end of the day. For further information or onward travel advice please speak to a member of staff or use a station help point.”
Train tickets accepted on other services
Passenger tickets for South Western Railway trains to London Waterloo are being accepted on other services. A full list is below:
CrossCountry services between Reading and Bournemouth
Southern services between London Victoria, Portsmouth Harbour and Southampton Central
Great Western Railway services between Salisbury, Westbury and Weymouth
Ticket extensions
Customers severely impacted by the train delays can use their tickets for the following day, Network Rail said.
They added: “Due to the level of disruption any unused tickets valid for today 21 July will be valid for travel tomorrow 22 July.”
