Road closure planned on Hayling Island so officers can retrieve abandoned car
A ‘brief’ police road closure will be in place this weekend so that officers can recover an abandoned car.
The police have issued a notice to warn drivers that they will be closing a road on Hayling Island tomorrow (December 8). The ‘brief’ closing will be in West Lane at the Havant Road Junction down to Daw Lane.
The Hayling Island Police Facebook Post said: “This will likely be between 8am-9am but only for around 10-15 minutes so it shouldn't be too disruptive.
“This is to enable us to recover an abandoned/uninsured vehicle safely.”