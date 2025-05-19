The traditional Wickham Horse Fair is set to make a return to the village this week with road closures also in place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fair takes place on Tuesday, May 20 where the travelling community sell and race ponies and horses and a fun fair fills The Square.

The annual Wickham Horse Fair took place on Monday, May 20, 2024, in The Square, Wickham. Picture: Sarah Standing

Wickham Horse Fair in the village for almost 800 years with people selling, racing and admiring ponies as well as enjoying a funfair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fareham Road (A334) and The Square will be closed, with motorists urged to keep clear from the area if they are not participating or spectating in the fair.

Road closures

• Wickham Square will be temporarily closed to traffic from Monday, May 19 and will re-open on Wednesday, May 21 at 10am.

• The A334 will be closed between the traffic signals at Blind Lane and the roundabout junction at the A32 from 5am to 8pm, Tuesday, May 20.

• Signed diversions will be in place and access for emergency vehicles will be facilitated at all times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Temporary bus stops

To avoid the closure of the A334 on Tuesday 20 May, buses have been advised of a diversion route using Forest Road, Bishops Wood Road and the A32.

Temporary bus stops will be set up on the A32 near the junction with Wyckham Field and just south of the Roundabout on the A32 Hoads Hill.

Bus companies are responsible for informing their customers of any changes to their service. Traffic enquiries:For enquiries relating to traffic or highway matters during the event, please contact Hampshire County Council via www.hants.gov.uk/transport/highways/report-a-problem/roads .