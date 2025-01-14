Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lane closures are set to remain in place in Hilsea for at least another three months as part of a new phase of the ongoing works to upgrade the gas network.

This first phase will see north and southbound lane closures in place until April - but with a further phase of works set to take place after that causing more traffic misery across the city.

As previously reported by The News, SGN has been carrying out works in the Hilsea area for more than a year to upgrade the gas network and replace old metallic gas pipes with new plastic pipes. This is after gas was found to have been escaping on the gas mains along London Road in Hilsea.

At the end of 2023 and in 2024 much as this work focused around the area close to The News Centre site and near the Coach and Horses pub, but in recent months the shift has focused to the area close to Hilsea Lido.

Lane closures in London Road, Hilsea, for SGN gasworks | The News

SGN has now confirmed that this latest phase, which began on Monday, January 6, is set to continue until March 31 where it will replace 430m of medium-pressure gas main on London Road from Northern Parade to Portsbridge roundabout using an ‘open cut method to complete this work’.

In a statement it said: “Over the last couple of months, our engineers have been carrying out investigations to enable us develop a phased plan of work.

“We will have one lane closed northbound and one lane closed southbound to allow us to complete these works safely. The northbound lane will reopen during peak hours to help traffic flow out of Portsmouth.”

Traffic management has also been put in place on Portsbridge Roundabout to control the flow of traffic into the city with the Hilsea junction one of only three entry points onto Portsea Island. This includes closing one lane on the roundabout and encouraging motorists to use the bus lane. However there are reports this has created some extra tailbacks into Cosham at peak times.

Lane closures from Cosham as part of the SGN gasworks at Hilsea | The News

SGN has said that once this first phase of works is complete there will be a second phase beginning in April where it will be replacing the low-pressure gas pipes on London Road from Northern Parade to Portsbridge Roundabout. This work will be completed using an insertion method, however there is currently no end date for the project.

It said: “We are currently reviewing traffic management proposals for these works but expect them to be similar to phase one - we’ll keep you updated here as work progresses, including an end date once confirmed.

“We are unable to complete both the medium pressure and low-pressure replacement work at the same time – our engineers will complete the medium-pressure replacement first in phase one, and we’ll carry on to complete the low-pressure replacement in phase two.

The lane closures in the area have been ongoing since the investigation work began more than a year ago | The News

“Bus routes may be affected – our work may result in bus stop suspensions and changes to timetables. We advise passengers to contact their service provider for the latest updates/changes to service.

“We appreciate how disruptive our works can be for the community and road users. By replacing all the old metallic pipes with plastic pipes we can ensure we avoid further gas escapes and disruptive repair work in the future.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience these works may cause and thank you for your patience and understanding.”