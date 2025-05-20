Residents of a Southsea road have been advised of a partial closure of the road to allow for urgent gas main works to take place

Winter Road will be closed from house numbers two to 20 from 8am tomorrow (Wednesday, May 21) and will last approximately five weeks. SGN engineers will be replacing a section of gas main, replacing the old cast iron pipe with a plastic one to resolve gas leaks they have identified.

The email from SGN advised that the closure will mean:

No through vehicle traffic past the closure in either direction

Vehicle access to Winter Road north of the closure will be via signed diversion route from the Devonshire Avenue end of the road

Resident vehicle access to properties will be maintained – local arrangements will be in place and the team on site will keep residents informed

The post said: “From 8am on Wednesday, May 21 for approximately five weeks, SGN engineers will be replacing a section of gas main on Winter Road in Southsea. Unfortunately, we are unable to complete a long-term repair to gas leaks identified and replacing the old cast iron pipe with plastic pipe is the only permanent solution to addressing the leaks.

“We’ll be replacing the gas main on Winter Road from outside number 2 to outside number 20 Winter Road. Due to the location of the gas main in the road, it will be necessary to close the road between these junctions.”

The SGN email added: “We appreciate how disruptive road closure are for communities, we’ll be doing all we can to complete these works as quickly and as safely as possible. We’re sorry for the inconvenience our work causes and thank you for your patience and understanding.”