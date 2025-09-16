School Road crash leaves person injured and 'partially blocked' Wickham road
A busy road that was partially blocked after a crash this morning resulted in a person being injured, police have now said.
AA Traffic News reported earlier: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A32 School Road Northbound at B2177 Southwick Road.”
Police, giving an update, said: “Police called at 8.17am to reports of a collision on School Road, Wickham. The collision involved two vehicles. One person suffered minor injuries.”